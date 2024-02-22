‘In Solidarity with the Noble Resistance’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 139

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

Palestinian and Arab Resistance was active on all fronts today.

In Gaza, Palestinian Resistance groups worked jointly to confront Israeli soldiers in Al-Zaytoun, in the north, and Al-Amal neighborhood, near Khan Yunis, in the south.

Hezbollah, too, targeted many Israeli military encampments, including Metulla, Yoav, and Keyla.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades managed to target a special Zionist force stationed inside a house with a TBG anti-fortification shell, and clashed with members of the force using machine guns, leaving them dead or wounded, in the northern area of Al-Amal neighborhood, west of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades, in cooperation with the Mujahideen Brigades, bombard gatherings of occupation forces south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Sheikh Nasser area in the city of Khan Yunis, killing and wounding the carrier’s crew, and helicopters landed to evacuate them.”

Qassam vs IDF in Khan Yunis: tunnel-borne ambush. [Qassam Brigades 14/2] pic.twitter.com/yTJSzS7fgu — Jon Elmer (@jonelmer) February 22, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed gatherings of enemy soldiers in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortar shells. “By the grace of Allah, our fighters successfully sniped a Zionist soldier in Al-Amal neighborhood west of the city of Khan Yunis. “We bombed Mefalsim and Nir Am with a rocket barrage. “We bombarded, with mortar shells and 107mm rockets, a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ashour mill in the middle of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.”

⚡️Al-Quds Brigades publish:

“victory from Allah and an imminent conquest” pic.twitter.com/tJ2RN8rnn6 — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) February 20, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their noble resistance, the Islamic Resistance executed several operations against the positions and deployment of the Israeli army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday, 22-02-2024, as follows:

“- Eastern Sector:

At 08:15, the command headquarters of the Eastern Brigade 769 in Kiryat Shmona barracks was targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. At 08:15, a building housing Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Kfar Yoval was targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian homes. At 11:30, the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. At 11:35, the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits. At 17:40, a building sheltering enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement was targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian homes. At 18:00, a building sheltering enemy soldiers in the Metulla settlement was targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit, in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian homes. At 19:00, the Yoav barracks were targeted with Katyusha rockets, in response to the aggressions on villages and civilian houses, the latest in Kfar Rumman. At 19:10, the Keila barracks were targeted with dozens of Katyusha rockets, achieving direct hits, in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian houses, the latest in Kfar Rumman. At 23:30, the Maale Golan barracks was bombarded with a rocket salvo, in response to the Israeli aggressions on villages and civilian houses, the latest being the attack on the civil defense center in Blida.”

BREAKING: ⚡ 🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah is bombing the Israeli occupied Golan heights In response to the Israeli bombing of Lebanon couple of days ago, tonight Hezbollah is unprecedentedly bombing and razing Israeli settlements to the ground in the occupied Golan heights. Several… pic.twitter.com/SlekHjvjhC — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) February 22, 2024

“- Western Sector:

At 15:00, the espionage equipment at the Birkat Risha site was targeted with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit. At 16:55, a gathering of enemy soldiers around the Hanita site was targeted with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. At 19:40, the Birkat Risha site was targeted with two Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits.”

