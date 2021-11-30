Injuries Reported as Israeli Forces Storm Joseph’s Tomb near Nablus (VIDEOS)

Several Palestinians sustained injuries from Israeli military gunfire Wednesday overnight as Israeli forces stormed Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli forces escorted a convoy of buses packed with hundreds of Jewish settlers into the site, located in the Palestinian-controlled area, sparking confrontations with Palestinian residents.

Watch|| The Israeli occupation forces intensively fire teargas toward Palestinians during the clashes that broke out in Nablus city. The Occupation forces stormed the city to secure settlers who broke into Joseph's Tomb, an archeological site in the city. pic.twitter.com/1dVwMD5YAt — gaza post News (@gazaapost) November 30, 2021

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinians protesting the raid and attempting to block settlers’ access to the site.

Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society’s (PRCS) Emergency Department, Ahmad Jibril, said that medics provided treatment for three protestors who were hit by rubber-coated steel bullets, including one hit in the chest, and rushed them to hospital.

He added that 33 others were treated at the scene from the effects of tear gas suffocation.

Confrontations continue in the eastern region of Nablus, coinciding with the settlers' storming of Joseph's tomb to perform Talmudic rituals. pic.twitter.com/z5FZdzocRB — Royal Intel (@RoyalIntel_) November 29, 2021

Jewish settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

There are over 600,000 Jewish settlers living in colonial settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)