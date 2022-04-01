WATCH: Two Palestinian Young Man injured by Israeli Gunfire near Ramallah

Two Palestinian young men were injured on Friday, after they were shot by Israeli occupation forces who raided the village of Dayr Ghasana in the occupied West Bank province of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that clashes erupted with Israeli occupation forces shortly following their raid of the village.

Watch | Two Palestinians got injured during confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Dayr Ghasana in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources. pic.twitter.com/KQANfDhKyS — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 1, 2022

Israeli forces fired live bullets at local Palestinians during the clashes, injuring two of them in their lower limbs.

The two were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the Bnei Brak shooting, Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday, killing two young Palestinians and injuring many others.

Ramallah/Bani Zeid(Dayr Ghasana)… İsrail ordusu, bölgeye müdahale için ilerlerken Filistinliler, zırhlı araçlara taş attı. pic.twitter.com/uyZklYduFR — CorrespondentTR (@TrCorrespondent) April 1, 2022

In a separate but related incident, Israeli occupation forces killed 30-year-old Nidal Jumaa Jaafra near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)