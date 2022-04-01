WATCH: Two Palestinian Young Man injured by Israeli Gunfire near Ramallah

April 1, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli occupation soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Two Palestinian young men were injured on Friday, after they were shot by Israeli occupation forces who raided the village of Dayr Ghasana in the occupied West Bank province of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that clashes erupted with Israeli occupation forces shortly following their raid of the village.

Israeli forces fired live bullets at local Palestinians during the clashes, injuring two of them in their lower limbs.

The two were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Following the Bnei Brak shooting, Israeli occupation forces raided the West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday, killing two young Palestinians and injuring many others.

In a separate but related incident, Israeli occupation forces killed 30-year-old Nidal Jumaa Jaafra near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*