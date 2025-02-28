Intensive Negotiations in Cairo: Israel Pursues Extended Phase I of Ceasefire

Israel seeks to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire to secure the release of more detainees while intensive talks continue in Cairo for the next phase of the agreement.

Israeli media has reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking to extend the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in order to facilitate the release of more detainees.

Meanwhile, Egypt announced on Thursday that intensive talks have started in Cairo between the parties involved in the Gaza ceasefire regarding the second phase.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, an informed source revealed that Israel is willing to continue the ceasefire in exchange for swift, time-bound discussions on releasing additional living captives. The source emphasized that without such negotiations, humanitarian aid will not continue to enter Gaza.

The same source stated that Israel will be strict about the conditions for releasing Palestinian prisoners in return for every Israeli prisoner, noting that Israel will not adhere to the agreement unless it addresses the future of Gaza, Hamas’ disarmament, and weakening its authority.

Channel 12 also mentioned that the United States fully supports Israel’s stance.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Netanyahu has sent a negotiating team to Cairo to continue discussions, with Netanyahu asserting on X that he will relentlessly work towards bringing all detainees back home.

Regarding the Cairo talks, two Egyptian security sources told the Reuters news agency that the Israeli delegation is seeking to extend the first phase of the ceasefire for an additional 42 days.

Earlier, the Egyptian State Information Service reported that delegations from Qatar and Israel, along with American representatives, arrived in Cairo to resume ceasefire talks. The discussions are focusing on the next stages of the ceasefire, humanitarian aid delivery, and stabilizing the region.

The ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel, which began on January 19, includes three phases, each lasting 42 days. Negotiations for the second phase were originally supposed to begin on February 3, but Netanyahu has delayed this, aiming to extend the first phase to secure the release of more Israeli prisoners.

Hamas, on the other hand, has rejected Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz’s accusations that it planned to attack during the ceasefire, calling these claims false. Hamas also criticized Katz’s stance on maintaining control over the border area between Gaza and Egypt, considering it a violation of the ceasefire agreement.

As of January 19, 2025, Israel’s actions in Gaza have resulted in over 160,000 casualties, the majority of whom are children and women, with more than 14,000 still missing.

