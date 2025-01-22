Qassam’s Letters to the People of Gaza – Resistance Roundup – Day 474

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian fighters from Al-Qassam leave apology letters in damaged homes, while also releasing a video showcasing a recent military operation in Gaza.

When residents of several Palestinian towns and neighborhoods in Gaza returned to their homes, mostly destroyed but with a few still standing, they found letters.

The letters were written by Palestinian fighters from various resistance groups.

In the letters left by Al-Qassam, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, the fighters sought forgiveness for using the homes of Palestinians without permission.

“Our people and loved ones, may God accept your efforts, patience, sacrifices, blood, and may He compensate you with the best for everything you have lost. By God, you have suffered, been harmed, displaced, and oppressed for the sake of your religion and your homeland,” the letter read in part.

It added,

“Forgive us and accept our apology. We have used your belongings, entered your home, eaten your food, drunk your drinks, and worn your clothes. Forgive us for every child’s cry, every pain, every injustice, and every tear of sorrow. By God, we have fought to the best of our ability and gave what anyone could offer. We did not surrender, we did not neglect, we did not betray, and we did not abandon our strongholds.”

The letter also concluded by stating,

“May every year bring you closer to your glory and dignity. May God accept your steadfastness, your defense, and your patience. Our meeting, God willing, will be in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

‘We Detonated It, Bye’

In a separate development, Al-Qassam released yet another video detailing one of its latest operations, soon before the start of the ceasefire.

The operation took place in the Najili area of the Shaboura refugee camp in central Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

It involved the monitoring of Israeli military movement and the targeting of an Israeli occupation force that had fortified inside a building.

Three shells struck the building from different directions, followed by an exchange of fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades published a video displaying a raid operation on a building on January 13, in the Najili area of the Shaboura camp in central Rafah City, southern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes: Notes:

0:18 – Monitoring the movement of enemy vehicles.

Following the well-coordinated attack, the fighters detonated a minefield targeting Israeli military vehicles.

These are excerpts from the video shared by Al-Qassam on their Telegram Channel:

3:39 – Detonation of the minefield with enemy vehicles 3:40 – “We are ready for the detonation after setting the timer, we will detonate the entire surrounding area.” 3:50 – “A minefield will be detonated in the ambush area.” 4:00 – “Hello? We detonated it and retreated. Bye.”

The video demonstrated the degree of control over the battlefield commanded by Palestinian fighters, in an area that was supposedly under total Israeli military control.

