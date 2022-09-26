International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalist: Two Killed this Year, 20 in Prison

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalist on September 26, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said that two Palestinian journalists were killed by Israeli army gunfire this year, while 20 are currently in prison.

The first half of this year witnessed the Israeli army’s murder of the journalists Shireen Abu Akleh and Ghufran Warasna, while 20 other journalists are languishing in Israeli prisons, including Bushra al-Tawil, from the city of al-Bireh, and the journalism student Dina Jaradat, from Jenin.

"A Picture Story"… an exhibition in #Gaza documenting the violations of the occupation against journalists, on the International Day of Solidarity with the #Palestinian Journalist.

1/ pic.twitter.com/Vr0qhu66U0 — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) September 25, 2022

The latest report by the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate recorded 479 violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian journalists in the first half of 2022.

Data showed that the violations varied between detention and prevention of coverage, which had the largest share for a total of 175 cases, and deliberate killing, arrest, and targeting with bullets as 35 bullets hit journalists, in addition to the travel ban, appearing in courts, summons, beatings, and other abuses aimed at preventing journalists from doing their work.

Palestinian Journalists Honor Shireen Abu Akleh during Biden's Press Conference – Palestine Chronicle https://t.co/4pPfJ5J9Rj — Aoude (@AoudeA) July 15, 2022

The data also showed a remarkable increase in attacks by Jewish settlers against Palestinian journalists under the protection of the occupation army.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian Journalist was decided by the International Federation of Journalists in 1996, following the “tunnel” uprising when Palestinians protested the Israeli occupation authorities’ opening of a tunnel under Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, and many Palestinians were killed, including journalists.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)