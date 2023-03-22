Jordan’s Parliament Votes to Expel Israeli Ambassador over Smotrich Expansionist Map

Jordan’s parliament voted on Wednesday to expel Israel’s ambassador to Amman after Israeli Finance Minister Belazel Smotrich spoke at an event in Paris this week alongside a map showing ‘Greater Israel’, which included both Jordan and the occupied West Bank, Jordanian media reported.

The non-binding vote, which passed nearly unanimously, urges the Jordanian government to take “effective measures” against Smotrich’s statements and behavior – including the expulsion of ambassador Amir Weissbrod from Amman.

Jordanian MPs said the Israeli minister’s actions reflect “Israeli arrogance and disrespect of international treaties and conventions”.

During the vote, a map of Jordanian territory stretching to the Mediterranean was displayed in the assembly, satirizing Smotrich’s move.

Jordan had previously demanded the Israeli government take a “clear stance” and summoned the Israeli ambassador in Amman to voice its rejection of what it described as a “racist speech”.

Jordan became the second Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel in 1994, but relations have recently been tested, with several disputes between Israel and the Hashemite kingdom.

During Smotrich’s appearance at an event in Paris, he denied the existence of a Palestinian identity.

“There are no Palestinians, because there isn’t a Palestinian people,” Smotrich said in front of an audience of French supporters of Israel.

The Israeli finance minister already faced international rebuke in early March after calling for Huwwara in the occupied West Bank to be “wiped out” after settlers launched a horrific attack on the Palestinian town. town.

(The New Arab, PC)