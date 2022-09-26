30 Palestinian Prisoners Start Mass Hunger Strike against Israel’s Administrative Detention

Thirty Palestinian prisoners started an open-ended hunger strike on Sunday in protest of their administrative detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hassan Abed Rabbo, a spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners Affairs Commission, told WAFA that the prisoners decided to go on hunger strike as a protest against the policy of administrative detention, which allows Israel to hold them in prison for renewable periods without charges or trial.

30 Palestinian detainees will start hunger strike in protest against Israel’s policy of administrative detention. #FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/wZALvZOFVK — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) September 24, 2022

Qadri Abu Baker, the chairman of the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, noted that a new group of 50 prisoners will join the hunger strike next Thursday.

Israel has escalated its administrative detention policy against Palestinians as the number of administrative detainees currently exceeded 760, including minors, women, elderly.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)