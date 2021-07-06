WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian School near Jerusalem

Israeli demolition policy in Palestine saw a 200 percent increase in 2020. (Photo: File)

Israeli bulldozers today demolished a school that was still in the construction stage near the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to eyewitnesses, the school, located in the al-Salam neighborhood in Shu’fat refugee camp, was demolished despite attempts by the owner of the building to get a permit from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem but was kept on hold until it was eventually demolished.

As the demolition took place, Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces, said the witnesses. No casualties were reported, however.

