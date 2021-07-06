WATCH: Israeli Forces Demolish Palestinian School near Jerusalem

Israeli bulldozers today demolished a school that was still in the construction stage near the occupied city of Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

According to eyewitnesses, the school, located in the al-Salam neighborhood in Shu’fat refugee camp, was demolished despite attempts by the owner of the building to get a permit from the Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem but was kept on hold until it was eventually demolished.

Watch | Israeli bulldozers broke into the Al-Salam neighborhood in occupied #Jerusalem and embarked on demolishing a school building under construction, today. pic.twitter.com/f9qizmnJNK — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 6, 2021

As the demolition took place, Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces, said the witnesses. No casualties were reported, however.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)