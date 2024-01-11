‘International Law on Trial as much as Israel’ – Irish MEPs Join Rally at ICJ

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Irish members of the European Parliament joined a rally in front of the International Court of Justice at The Hague in support of Palestinians in Gaza, stating that this is a trial on international law as much as Israel.

“So I think, in some ways, it’s international law that’s on trial here just as much as Israel,” European Parliament Claire Daly told Anadolu news agency.

“So it’s to hear the testimony. It’s to witness the adjudications of the court and to, I suppose, have a whole and an expectation that the international organizations, which so far have failed to act, will now finally redeem themselves,” she added.

Daly has always been a vocal supporter of the rights of the Palestinian people.

In a speech at the European Parliament on December 25, she criticized the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over her stance on Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, calling her “Frau Genocide.”

“If you were to examine the evidence legally in the cold light of day, they will definitely lead and rule in South Africa’s favor, call it genocide, and call for it to be halted,” Daly told Anadolu.”

“But unfortunately, politics often plays a role in these situations as well. But let’s see, can the court withstand that interference,” Daly noted.

Another Irish member of the EU parliament, Mick Wallace said that he trusts the court and criticized Israel’s behavior.

“Israel has been blatant about infringing international law for a long time, and it’s always gotten away with it and expects to continue to get away with it. That’s why they can almost boast about carrying out a genocide and expect to get away with it,” he said.

“We don’t know whether the court is going to be honest. In this interpretation, we do know that there are 15 judges from 15 different countries, and they will be pressured by the Americans to support Israel,” Wallace added..

Public hearings in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel began on Thursday.

On the first day of the trial, South Africa presented hard evidence in the case it filed on December 29, accusing Israel of genocide and violation of the UN Genocide Convention with its actions in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,357 Palestinians have been killed, and 59,410 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

