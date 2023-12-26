‘No Thanks, Frau Genocide’ – Irish MP to European Commission President

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Last month, Daly lashed out at von der Leyen for not calling for a truce in Gaza, saying that “it’s not just Israel’s genocide,” but Europe’s too.

Irish member of the European Parliament, Clare Daly, has yet again criticized the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over her stance on Israel’s assault on the Gaza Strip, calling her “Frau Genocide.”

In her speech at the parliament on Monday, she accused von der Leyen of overriding the foreign policies of elected governments “to cheerlead a brutal apartheid regime.”

“Time and again we’re asked to believe that the EU is a bastion of democracy in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Rather it holds democracy in contempt,” Daly said.

Frau Genocide, that’s enough!’ – Irish MEP Claire Daly came up with a new nickname for Ursula pic.twitter.com/4Q1yRZOMdX — Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) December 25, 2023

She went on to say that “We’ve a defense of democracy package that has 200 NGOs ringing alarm bells because of the threat it poses to civil society.”

Daly added that “the crowning irony of this is that this package is from the commission of Ursula von der Leyen.”

“A person elevated to power without a single vote from the citizens who has spent the last two months swooping in and overriding the foreign policies of elected governments all to cheerlead a brutal apartheid regime that she calls a ‘vibrant democracy’ as it pulverizes a city of children,” she stressed.

“Well, my God with defenders of democracy like that, I think I speak for many, many citizens of Europe when I say ‘Nein Danke!’ No, Thanks, Frau Genocide,” she said.

‘Europe’s Genocide too’

Last month, Daly lashed out at von der Leyen for not calling for a truce in Gaza, saying that “it’s not just Israel’s genocide,” but Europe’s too.

“With European and American weapons, and European and American support. Still @vonderleyen cannot even say the word: ‘ceasefire.’ This isn’t just Israel’s genocide. It’s Europe’s too,” Daly posted on X.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,674 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,536 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, ANADOLU)