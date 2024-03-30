By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Democratic Party fundraising event was interrupted at least five times by demonstrators.

Demonstrators have disrupted a fundraising event in New York City attended by US President Joe Biden, along with his predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, demanding an immediate ceasefire in the besieged Gaza Strip.

BREAKING: Palestinian youth, descendants of Holocaust survivors, doctors, and climate activists disrupt the biggest fundraiser in the history of the Democratic Party at NYC’s iconic Radio City Music Hall calling on @POTUS to Stop Arming Israel pic.twitter.com/qcIKOtxhbj — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 29, 2024

The event, organized by the Democratic Party, took place at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday evening and raised a record-breaking $25 million, according to reports.

The three were being interviewed by talk show host Stephen Colbert, when protesters began heckling them.

One woman yelled that Biden had “blood on his hands,” adding “Shame on you Joe Biden! You are funding genocide in Palestine…”

The event was reportedly interrupted at least five times by demonstrators, who were removed by security.

Outside the venue, hundreds of protesters waving Palestinian flags gathered, yelling “Shut it Down!” while also chanting slogans such as “Genocide Joe has got to go!” and “Free, Free Palestine!” Biden was denounced as a “war criminal.”

Other slogans chanted were: “There is only one solution, Intifada Revolution!”

The event reportedly offered donors different tiers of access depending on how much money they donated to the campaign, with $100,000 securing a photo with all three presidents, and $250,000 granting access to an on-site reception.

A donation of $500,000 reportedly secured an invite to a more exclusive gathering, while a $25 donation meant supporters could dial into the event virtually for $25.

Military Aid to Israel

The US provides Israel, its longtime ally, with $3.8 billion in annual military assistance.

According to a report by the Washington Post on Friday, Biden’s administration has secretly authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in “bombs and fighter jets” to Israel despite Washington’s public criticism of Tel Aviv’s planned invasion of the southern city of Rafah, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Citing Pentagon and US State Department officials, the report indicated that “the new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs”.

Over 32,600 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’

(PC, RT)