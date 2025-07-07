Iran Blames Israel for Assassination Attempt, Sets Conditions for US Talks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says Israel tried to assassinate him and warns nuclear talks with the US require guarantees against future Israeli aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused Israel on Monday of attempting to assassinate him, while stressing that Iran did not initiate the current war and remains open to resuming nuclear talks with the United States—on the condition that mutual trust is restored.

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian stated that Israeli intelligence had plotted to target him during an official meeting.

While he did not disclose when the alleged attempt occurred, he said Iranian intelligence had uncovered a plan to bomb the site of a meeting he was attending.

“I am not afraid to sacrifice myself in defense of my country’s sovereignty and independence,” he said. “No government official fears death when defending the homeland.”

The Iranian president reiterated his country’s willingness to return to negotiations over its nuclear program, but stressed that this would only be possible if the United States could be trusted not to enable further Israeli aggression during the process.

“How can we trust the United States,” Pezeshkian asked, “when we can’t be certain it won’t allow Israel to strike us again in the middle of negotiations?”

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. (0:00) How Would Iranian President Pezeshkian Like to See This Conflict End?

(0:44) Is Iran Willing to Give Up Their Nuclear Program in Exchange for Peace?

(5:19) Was the International Atomic Energy Agency Spying on Iran and Giving… pic.twitter.com/lMPoFa5ChX — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 7, 2025

The Iranian president said that Israel had gained access to sensitive information through inspections conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which he said “paved the way” for Tel Aviv’s recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran had never initiated hostilities and does not wish to prolong the conflict.

His administration, he said, has sought from the beginning to “strengthen national unity and promote peace, stability, and friendship—both at home and with neighboring countries and the wider world.”

Pezeshkian urged the US government not to become entangled in what he called “Netanyahu’s war”—referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—saying it serves a personal agenda aimed at destabilizing the region and fueling endless conflict.

He added that US President Donald Trump has the power to lead the region either toward peace and stability or toward perpetual war.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Tucker Carlson asks Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian if Americans should be afraid of Iran: "I would like to remind you that Iran has never invaded another country in the last 200 years. When they say death to the United States, they don't mean death to the people of the… pic.twitter.com/E9lZNXYeId — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) July 7, 2025

Pezeshkian also pushed back against longstanding US suspicions regarding Iran’s nuclear intentions, stating: “Every American president since 1983 has believed Iran wants a nuclear bomb. The truth is, we have never pursued one—past, present, or future. Doing so would violate the religious fatwa issued by our Supreme Leader.”

Late last month, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to a ceasefire, saying it would not violate the truce unless Israel did first. He reiterated Iran’s readiness for dialogue, while emphasizing that the country would continue to defend its sovereignty and the rights of its people.

Israel launched its military campaign against Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear facilities, military and civilian infrastructure, and carrying out assassinations of key military and scientific figures. In response, Iran launched missile attacks that caused deaths and widespread destruction in several Israeli cities.

(PC, AJA)