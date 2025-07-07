Ansarallah Attacks Israel with Missiles and Drones, Confronts Aggression on Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s airstrikes on Hodeidah prompt a major Ansarallah response targeting key Israeli infrastructure.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Ansarallah, announced that the group launched a major operation at dawn on Monday, targeting several Israeli sites with three ballistic missiles and eight drones.

The strikes reportedly hit Lod Airport (Ben Gurion), the Port of Ashdod, the Ashkelon Power Station, and the Port of Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat).

The escalation came in response to Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, including the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif, as well as the central power station in Ras al-Kathib in Hodeidah city.

In a televised statement, Saree confirmed that all missiles and drones reached their targets and stated that Israeli interceptor systems failed to stop them. He added that Yemeni air defenses successfully confronted the Israeli assault, forcing many aircraft to retreat.

“Our air defenses engaged the Israeli aggression with a large barrage of domestically manufactured surface-to-air missiles,” he said, “causing significant confusion among enemy pilots and operations rooms.”

Saree emphasized that the attacks would not impair Yemen’s military capabilities and that Ansarallah’s operations in support of Gaza would continue with full force.

Nasr al-Din Amer, deputy head of Ansarallah’s media authority, also affirmed that Israeli airstrikes would not halt Yemeni attacks deep inside Israeli territory.

“Not a single ship will pass through our area of operations,” he wrote on X, reiterating that operations to support Gaza will not stop until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted.

Israeli Bombardment of Yemen

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Radio reported that Israeli warplanes launched strikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, ordering the evacuation of the city’s power station due to what it described as military activity in the area.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said the air force had launched “Operation Black Flag” targeting what he described as “terrorist infrastructure” in the ports of Hodeidah, Ras Issa, and Salif, as well as the Ras al-Kathib power plant. He also claimed that Israel struck the Galaxy Leader, a vessel seized by Ansarallah in 2022 and allegedly repurposed for military use.

#AnsarAllah did attack the MV Magic Seas, a vessel linked to a Greek firm, in the Red Sea yesterday

The firm operates in Israeli ports, the Yemeni Armed Forces said

Ad hoc enforcement of the Genocide Convention "until the aggression against Gaza stops and the blockade is lifted" https://t.co/EPRW0bUsLT pic.twitter.com/ZJyPDt8B75 — Menelaos Manos Tzafalias (@tzaf) July 7, 2025

“The fighters of Ansarallah will pay a heavy price,” Katz warned. “As I’ve said before—Yemen’s law is Tehran’s law. Whoever seeks to harm Israel will be harmed in return, and every hand raised against us will be cut off.”

Israeli media reported that about 20 heavy missiles were dropped on Hodeidah during the operation. The Israeli military said its air and naval forces, acting on intelligence, had destroyed key infrastructure belonging to Ansarallah.

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its full-scale assault on Gaza, Ansarallah has renewed its attacks on Israeli territory and on ships destined for Israeli ports in the Red Sea.

In an attempt to deter further action, the United States had previously launched airstrikes on Ansarallah positions earlier this year. However, in May, US President Donald Trump announced a suspension of military operations in Yemen following a quiet agreement mediated by Oman.

The deal included commitments from both sides to avoid targeting each other, including refraining from strikes on US vessels in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

(PC, AJA)