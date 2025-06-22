US Launches Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, Escalating Ongoing War

US strikes Iranian nuclear facilities, triggering immediate, contrasting claims from Trump and Tehran.

The United States has launched a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. This operation, which reportedly involved US B-2 bombers, signifies a ‘historic escalation’ in the Middle East, according to American news site Axios.

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a full statement regarding the strikes on his Truth Social platform:

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Initial reports from Iran offered a conflicting narrative regarding the impact of the strikes. While the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of a “large wave of drones and missiles” towards strategic targets in Israel, Iranian officials downplayed the effectiveness of the U.S. bombardment.

The Deputy Political Director of the Iranian Broadcasting Authority stated that Iran had “evacuated these sites, and we state frankly that there are no materials in them.”

This was echoed by IRNA, Iran’s news agency, which reported that the bombed nuclear sites “do not contain materials that could cause radiation.”

An advisor to the Iranian Parliament Speaker reiterated that the nuclear sites “were evacuated a long time ago.”

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Iran noted that initial Iranian statements contradict Trump’s claims, asserting that the “strikes” primarily targeted the entrances and the periphery of the nuclear facilities.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official, as reported by Channel 14, claimed that “a powerful blow was dealt to Iran’s nuclear program, leading to extensive destruction of sites prepared for nuclear weapons manufacturing.”

The Israeli Home Front Command subsequently reinstated instructions to “maximum strictness” following the American strike, and the defense minister ordered changes to protection policy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with security and military leadership was reported to be ongoing.

CBS, citing sources, reported that the United States had engaged in diplomatic contact with Iran to clarify that the strikes represent the entirety of American plans and that the US does not seek regime change.

Amidst the escalating tensions, the US State Department confirmed the evacuation of approximately 70 Americans from Tel Aviv to Athens by air on Saturday.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen, Iranian Media, US Media, Israeli Media)