Palestinian Prisoner Moved to Hospital as His Health Deteriorates

Mohammad Adel Daoud, 61, a Palestinian serving a life sentence in Israeli prisons, was moved to Barzilai Medical Center on Sunday after his health condition deteriorated, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a statement.

PPS said Daoud has been suffering for a few days from stomach pain due to severe problems in the stomach and intestines.

Daoud has been in prison since December 1987 and is sentenced to life in prison for his resistance to the Israeli occupation. He is one of the oldest-serving Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli jails.

He is also one of 25 Palestinians who have been in Israeli prisons since before the 1993 Oslo Agreement, and who Israel rejected to release in 2014 leading to the failure of Palestinian-Israeli peace negotiations at the time.

Daoud has been facing a policy of deliberate medical negligence by the Israeli authorities. He underwent surgery last year, and he is still facing a difficult health condition.

