‘Like an Eternity’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 421

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that an Israeli soldier was killed and another was seriously wounded in battles in Gaza on Friday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, released a video on Saturday of an Israeli-American prisoner, Idan Alexander, who shared details about his detention and issued messages to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Alexander stated that he had been held for more than 420 days and expressed frustration over his situation, criticizing Netanyahu for neglecting the protection of Israeli citizens and soldiers.

“The prime minister is supposed to protect his citizens and soldiers and you neglected us,” the captive said.

Al-Qassam Brigades published footage of a captive currently held in Gaza sending a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President-elect Joe Biden: "Please do not make the mistake Biden has been doing. The weapons he has sent are now killing us, and the… pic.twitter.com/byHVS7XtpY — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024

In the recording, Alexander described living in constant fear and recounted threats from guards about what would happen if Israeli forces attempted a rescue.

“The fear is at its peak and we are dying a thousand times every day,” he said.

Alexander urged the Israeli public to demonstrate daily and pressure the government to secure the release of captives, saying, “Fear and isolation are killing us. (…) It is time to end this nightmare.”

Addressing President-elect Trump in English, Alexander called for decisive action to negotiate his release, saying, “I have always believed in the power of the United States, and now I am sending my message: Please, use your influence and your full power to negotiate for our freedom.”

“Every day here feels like an eternity, and the pain from inside grows by the day,” he said.

He also criticized the policies of the previous US administration, highlighting the impact of military aid to Israel and the blockade on Gaza, which are “killing” and “starving” the captives.

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured in fighting in the Gaza Strip today. pic.twitter.com/I7k6zMIoBe — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024

The recording revealed Alexander in a visibly distressed state, adding urgency to his plea for a resolution.

In addition to the broadcast, Al-Qassam Brigades reported successful operations targeting Israeli Merkava tanks—one in Nuseirat and two in Rafah.

The Israeli army confirmed that the slain soldier was Staff Sgt. Zamir Burke, a heavy equipment squad commander in the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“A Zionist Merkava tank was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. Immediately after a number of injured soldiers left the tank, it was targeted again with an RBG shell in the Mufti area north of the Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist Merkava tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells near Al-Khayat Junction in Al-Janina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Please do not make the mistake Biden has been doing. The weapons he has sent are now killing Us, and the unlawful sieges are now starving Us”.

Hezbollah published scenes of an operation targeting an Israeli army troop carrier in the village of Yarine in southern Lebanon, with an FPV attack drone five days ago, before the ceasefire agreement went into effect. pic.twitter.com/n790oAd4rf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 30, 2024

Hezbollah



“WATCH: Scenes of the Islamic Resistance operation targeting an Israeli army troop carrier in the village of Yarine in southern Lebanon, with an FPV attack drone.”

