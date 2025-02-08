Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei to Hamas: ‘You Have Defeated Israel and the US’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei met with a Hamas delegation in Tehran, reaffirming Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei received a delegation from the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas in Tehran on Saturday, where he reaffirmed Iran’s unwavering support for the Palestinian resistance and hailed Gaza as a model of steadfastness.

The meeting comes amid ongoing diplomatic maneuvering over the future of Gaza and continued tensions between Iran and the United States.

The Hamas delegation included Muhammad Darwish, head of the movement’s Shura Council, along with senior leaders Khalil al-Hayya and Nizar Awadallah.

The ultimate victory will belong to the Palestinian people. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 8, 2025

Photos of the meeting were shared on Khamenei’s official account on the X platform, underscoring its political significance.

During the meeting, Khamenei commended Hamas for its resilience, stating, “You have defeated the Zionist entity and America, preventing them from achieving any of their goals.”

He described Palestine as a “decisive issue” for Iran and emphasized that the suffering endured by Gaza would ultimately lead to the triumph of resistance.

The Iranian leader also stressed that the Palestinian cause remains central to Tehran’s foreign policy and that Iran’s commitment to supporting the resistance is unshaken.

Khamenei further praised Hamas for its effectiveness in both military and media efforts, calling for continued outreach to counter Western and Israeli narratives.

He urged the Islamic world to strengthen its support for Gaza and work to alleviate the suffering of its people. “The people of Gaza have become a role model for all those whose hearts are attached to the resistance,” he said.

The Resistance forces and Hamas have performed excellently in their media and publicity efforts, and this approach must continue. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 8, 2025

Addressing recent US threats against Iran, Khamenei dismissed them as ineffective, asserting that neither Iran’s leadership nor its people would be swayed by pressure from Washington.

“The issue of defending Palestine and supporting the Palestinian people is beyond doubt in the minds of the Iranian people,” he added, signaling Iran’s firm stance amid growing regional tensions.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian described the recent prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire in Gaza as a victory for the Palestinian resistance.

“The Palestinian people stood against the Zionist entity with strength and dignity and achieved this great accomplishment,” he said.

Iran has consistently positioned itself as a key supporter of Palestinian resistance factions, providing political and material backing.

(PC, AJA)