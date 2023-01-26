Irish Foreign Minister Calls for Accountability Following Israeli Military Raid in Jenin

Palestinians in Jenin mourn the victims of the Israeli brutal military assault. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin called on Thursday for accountability following the Israeli military assault on the occupied West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, which killed ten Palestinians and injured dozens of others, the official news agency WAFA reported,

“I am appalled by the violence during an operation of the Israeli security forces in Jenin today, resulting in death and injury of civilians, including children,” Martin said in a statement, adding that,

 “Ireland has been clear that the protection of civilians must be paramount and is an obligation under international humanitarian law.”

Martin went on to say that “Ireland underlines the need for accountability in respect of civilian deaths.”

The death toll of the Israeli army raid into the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin rose to nine, according to the Health Ministry.

