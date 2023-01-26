General Strike Declared in West Bank in Mourning for Nine Palestinians Killed by Israel in Jenin

A one-day general strike was declared on Thursday in the occupied West Bank in mourning for the Palestinians who were killed during the brutal Israel aggression on the city of Jenin and camp this morning, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The death toll of the Israeli army raid into the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin rose to nine and the number of wounded to 20, according to the Health Ministry.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire and 20 others were wounded, including four seriously wounded, during the violent raid into the city and neighboring refugee camp.

The fatalities included an elderly woman, identified as Magda Obaid, 60. Two of the slain youths were identified as Saeb Issam Mahmoud Izreiqi, 24, and Izzidin Yassin Salahat, 26.

The Ministry pointed out that all 16 casualties, including a child, sustained gunshot wounds in the chest, shoulders, abdomen, and lower extremities.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)