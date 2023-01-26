Israeli Army Says It Downed Surveillance Drone during Military Raid in Jenin

The Israeli Army radio said on Thursday that an army surveillance drone was downed during Israel’s offensive in Jenin, in northern West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The radio, however, did not give further details on how the drone was downed in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during the violent raid into the city and neighboring refugee camp.

The fatalities included an elderly woman, identified as Magda Obaid, 60.

