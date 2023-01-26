Israeli Army Says It Downed Surveillance Drone during Military Raid in Jenin

January 26, 2023 Blog, News
Palestinians in Jenin mourn the victims of the Israeli brutal military assault. (Photo: via Times of Gaza TW Page)

The Israeli Army radio said on Thursday that an army surveillance drone was downed during Israel’s offensive in Jenin, in northern West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The radio, however, did not give further details on how the drone was downed in Jenin.

General Strike Declared in West Bank in Mourning for Nine Palestinians Killed by Israel in Jenin

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during the violent raid into the city and neighboring refugee camp.

The fatalities included an elderly woman, identified as Magda Obaid, 60.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*