‘Irresponsible Statements’ – Gallant Warns of West Bank Tensions during Ramadan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an internal document sent to Israeli defense officials, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant “explicitly” warned “of a potential increase in security tensions throughout the West Bank’” during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The document, which the newspaper said it had obtained a copy, was addressed to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense committees, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy, Mossad Director Dedi Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi, as well as members of the War Cabinet, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot.

The paper reported that according to “several sources”, Gallant has previously made similar remarks in closed forums.

“However, this time he has chosen to issue the warning in writing and distribute it more widely,” the report added.

It said Gallant’s office declined to comment, “expressing regret for the irresponsible leaks of sensitive materials.”

Raids and Arrests

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Israeli security forces have increased military raids into various West Bank towns resulting in fierce clashes with Palestinian Resistance fighters.

On Monday, a 16-year-old Palestinian youth was shot and killed in the Qalandiya refugee camp.

On the same day, Israeli forces detained 55 Palestinians in several areas in the West Bank, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported.

‘Irresponsible Statements’

Other factors for the security concerns, Yedioth Ahronoth reported include “the deteriorating economic status in the West Bank due to the restriction on the entry of workers into Israel, and weakened security mechanisms resulting from the failure to transfer funds.”

The paper also mentioned one section of the document that specifically addresses the “irresponsible statements” made by certain political figures in Israel regarding the Al-Aqsa compound ahead of Ramadan.

“A likely reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir,” the paper said.

It added that Gallant emphasized the need to allow the entry of Palestinian workers “in a controlled manner according to the model established by the Shin Bet, facilitate the transfer of clearance funds according to the agreed-upon model in the Cabinet, and work toward reducing tensions with the civilian population to safeguard freedom of worship.”

Certain Restrictions



Regarding the issue of entry to the Al-Aqsa compound, Gallant wrote: “We must permit the entry of Palestinians to the Temple Mount (a reference to the Al-Aqsa compound) with certain restrictions as recommended by the IDF and Shin Bet, and promptly communicate clear decisions.”

He also insisted that any entrance of security forces to the compound “in a provocative situation should require approval from the prime minister, except in cases involving immediate life-threatening risks,” the paper stated.

A discussion on this matter, involving Netanyahu, was set to be held on Tuesday, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

Netanyahu reportedly accepted the recommendations of far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir last month and agreed to restrict the entry of Palestinians into the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

This came despite warnings from the Shin Bet security service that such a prohibition could intensify the conflict.

Genocidal Gaza Attacks

As tensions escalate in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(The Palestine Chronicle)