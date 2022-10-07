Islamic Jihad Features New Weapons in Largest Rally since War (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its founding, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement organized a rally in the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The rally, which attracted thousands of people was particularly important as it is the Islamic Jihad’s largest gathering since the devastating Israeli war on Gaza last August.

The large rally took place in Al-Katiba Square under the banner ‘Our Fight Will Carry on Till Al-Quds’.

The Islamic Jihad also featured new rocket launchers, which is believed to be the first time these particular weapons were put on display.

The Islamic Jihad’s Secretary-General, Ziyad al-Nakhala, said in a recorded speech, broadcast during the rally: “Our message is a message of unity among all Palestinians and their (collective) resistance, along with all the resistance forces, in the face of our enemy, (the Israeli occupation) and its constant targeting of Al-Aqsa.”

“One of the most imperative duties today is strengthening our Palestinian unity on the basis of resistance to occupation and to strengthen our integration with our brothers (in all other political movements),” Al-Nakhala added.

Deputy head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, also sent a recorded speech, in which he declared: “We and all the Resistance groups see that the growth of Islamic Jihad as the growth of all our people.”

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)