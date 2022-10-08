WATCH: Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinian Minors in Ramallah, Qalqilya

Two Palestinian minors were killed in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinian minors were killed Friday evening in two separate incidents in the occupied West Bank provinces of Ramallah and Qalqilya, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Ramallah, a Palestinian teenager, identified as 17-year-old Mahdi Ladadweh, was killed and another one injured by Israeli occupation forces during confrontations in the village of Al-Mazra’a al-Qibliya.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that local Palestinian villagers were countering an attack by Jewish settlers when Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at them, killing Ladadweh, with a live shot in his abdomen, and injuring at least another one.

Meantime in Qalqilya, north of the West Bank, a 14-year-old Palestinian child,  identified as Adel Ibrahim Daoud, died of wounds he had sustained earlier on Friday when Israeli soldiers fired live shots at him near the Israeli apartheid wall.

