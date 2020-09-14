Israel Approves Construction of 980 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

Israeli authorities approved today the construction of 980 new settlement units in Efrat settlement, illegally built on Palestinian lands to the south of Bethlehem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Hasan Brijiyeh, a local anti-settlement and anti-wall activist, told WAFA that according to Israeli sources, the co-called Israeli Ministry of Construction and Housing announced its approval to construct hundreds of new settlement units in the illegal Israeli settlement of Efrat.

Brijiyeh said that this new expansion in Efrat settlement means that the annexation plan will be implemented calmly and slowly, pointing out that vast areas of agricultural land will be seized as part of this new settlement plan.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)