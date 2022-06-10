Jewish Settlers Attempt to Kidnap Palestinian Child, Destroy Memorial near Hebron

A group of Jewish settlers tried to kidnap a Palestinian child on Thursday in the town of Yatta, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ratib al-Jabour, the coordinator of the National Committee for the Resistance of the Apartheid Wall and Settlements in the area, told WAFA that a large group of Jewish settlers gathered near the town, attacked Palestinian citizens and tried to kidnap a child, but were fiercely confronted and thwarted by residents.

Colonial Israeli Settlers destroy the memorial Sheikh Suleiman Al-Hathlin, who was run over and killed by the occupation forces, in his hometown Umm Al-Khair, east of Masafer Yatta pic.twitter.com/Qsrj6aqdfx — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) June 9, 2022

Meanwhile, another group of settlers attacked the memorial of martyr Sheikh Suleiman Al-Hathlin, east of the town, according to eyewitnesses. Al-Hathalin died on January 17 from a serious wound he sustained at the entrance to the village of Umm al-Khair in the Masafer Yatta area, after being run over by an Israeli police vehicle on January 5.

Jewish settler violence is commonplace across the occupied West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)