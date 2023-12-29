Deadliest Year for Children in West Bank – UNICEF

December 29, 2023 Blog, News
Many of the detained Palestinian children are held without trial and based on 'secret evidence.' (Photo: WAFA, file)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Thursday that the number of children killed in the West Bank has reached unprecedented levels and their suffering must not fade into the background of the current war.

“This year has been the deadliest year on record for children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with conflict-related violence reaching unprecedented levels,” said UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Adele Khodr.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that 2023 has been the deadliest year on record for children in the West Bank, with 83 children killed in the past twelve weeks.  

This number is “more than double the number of children killed in all of 2022, amid increased military and law enforcement operations,” said Adel Khodr, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, in a statement on Thursday. 

More than 576 have been injured and others have reportedly been detained, Khodr said. 

“As the world watches on in horror at the situation in the Gaza Strip, children in the West Bank are experiencing a nightmare of their own,” she said. 

Khodr explained that “living with a near-constant feeling of fear and grief is, sadly, all too common for children affected.”

Fear a Daily Part of Life

Many children report that fear has become a part of their daily lives, with many scared even walking to school or playing outside due to the threat of shootings and other conflict-related violence.

She said children living in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, have been experiencing grinding violence for many years, yet the intensity of that violence has dramatically increased since October 7.

According to UNICEF, “conflict-related violence has killed 124 Palestinian children and 6 Israeli children since the start of 2023.”

“Grave violations against children, in particular killing and maiming, are unacceptable’, Khodr added. 

UNICEF, she stressed, is extremely concerned about the right of children in the West Bank including East Jerusalem to safety and protection, and their inherent right to life.

“The suffering of children in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, must not fade into the background of the current conflict – it is part of it,” she said. 

In Gaza, the Ministry of Health reports that 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in the enclave starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

