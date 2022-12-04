Israel Army Bars Rights Groups from Entering Hebron

The Israeli army issued an order on Friday blocking rights organizations from entering the Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, a tour of 300 people – organized by around 30 rights groups, including B’TSelem, Breaking the Silence, Peace Now, and Association for Civil Rights – was prevented from entering the city despite being told days before that the tour would go ahead.

Military sources told the Israeli newspaper that the order was to prevent any ‘friction’ in Hebron as its soldiers continue to attack and kill Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Last Tuesday, an Israeli raid killed 44-year-old Mufid Khlayel in the nearby village of Beit Ummar, who was one among several Palestinians killed in the past week.

Rights groups and the tours they lead into the occupied West Bank are often harassed by Israeli soldiers and illegal Jewish settlers.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)