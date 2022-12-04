Israel Attacks Several Targets in Gaza, Causes Destruction in Rafah, Khan Yunis

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli warplanes attacked multiple targets in Gaza on Saturday night, causing massive destruction and fire in the area, according to local sources.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent said that Israeli warplanes attacked a target to the West of Khan Yunis and another site to the east of Rafah, in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israeli missiles caused damage to neighboring homes and facilities, but no injuries were reported.

The Israeli army released a statement claiming that the attack was a response to missiles fired from Gaza. The army announced the bombing of a tunnel belonging to the Palestinian resistance in Rafah and a weapons depot in Khan Younis.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

