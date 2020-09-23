Speaking to Prof. Richard Falk: On Palestine, Israel and International Law (PC TV)

For decades, Palestinians have demanded that Israel must respect international law, starting with the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees in 1948, all the way to ending the currently growing system of apartheid in the Occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza. But armed with an American veto, Israel has rarely, if ever, respected, let alone implemented international law. Yet, the Palestinian leadership insists on returning to the United Nations and other international institutions demanding a collective answer to Israel’s immunity.

Has the international community failed Palestinians? Is the international legal system itself arbitrary? What will it take for the United Nations to circumvent the American vetoes and pressures and bring Palestinians a measure of justice after all of these years?

To discuss these questions and more, Palestine Chronicle TV hosted Professor Emeritus of International Law Richard Falk. Professor Falk, an acclaimed author, was also the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestinian human rights between 2008-14.

