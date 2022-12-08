BREAKING: Palestinian Teenager Killed, Three Others Wounded by Israeli Army Gunfire near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

The Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian teenager and wounded three others near the town of Aboud, northwest of Ramallah, according to Palestinian the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry said that it was informed by the Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority that the Israeli army shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near Ramallah. Another Palestinian youth remains in Israeli custody in critical condition.

The Ministry identified the victim as 17-year-old Dia Mohammad Rimawi, from the town of Beit Rima.

Two of the wounded were taken to a hospital in Ramallah and reported in moderate and stable condition with one shot in the chest and the other in the leg, according to the Ministry of Health.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

