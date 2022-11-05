Israel Closes Access Roads to Two Villages in Masafer Yatta

Israeli authorities closed the entrances to the villages of Jinba and al-Markaz in Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), isolating them from their surroundings, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The head of the Masafer Yatta village council, Nidal Younes, told WAFA that Israeli forces closed the entrances to Jinba and al-Markaz with dirt mounds and prevented people from entering or leaving them except through iron gates installed in the area.

He pointed out that the Israeli authorities had threatened the residents a few days ago of seizing and impounding any vehicle seen moving in that area and fining its driver.

More than 1000 Masafer Yatta residents are facing the threat of forced displacement from eight communities after the Israeli High Court gave the army the green line to evacuate the villages and displace their residents in May.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)