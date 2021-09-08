Israeli Forces Shut Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian Worshippers

Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Photo: File)

Israel has banned Muslim worshippers from praying at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli authorities used the Jewish New Year as a pretext for their actions, adding that the religious site would remain open to Jewish settlers living in the occupied Palestinian city.

Mosque director Sheikh Hafthi Abu Sneineh said Israeli forces blocked Palestinians from accessing the place of worship, including the courtyards, but illegal settlers were permitted to prepare for their holiday at the site.

The decision was condemned by Palestinian officials, who judged the move to be an attack on basic human rights.

“A flagrant affront to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims, a grave breach of the freedom of worship and a blatant violation of international human rights charters and conventions,” Ahmad Tamimi, head of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s human rights department said.

The site, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, was once a site used solely by Muslim worshippers, but following a 1994 massacre by a Jewish settler, which killed 29 worshippers, the site was split, and the movements of Palestinians was restricted.

