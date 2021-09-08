Israeli Forces Shut Ibrahimi Mosque to Palestinian Worshippers

Israel has banned Muslim worshippers from praying at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil).

Israeli authorities used the Jewish New Year as a pretext for their actions, adding that the religious site would remain open to Jewish settlers living in the occupied Palestinian city.

Israel on Tuesday decided to ban Muslims from praying at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, under the pretext of Jewish New Year, while it will be open only for Jews. pic.twitter.com/iPeQdCOdjV — Amaal Esam (@Amalesam16) September 7, 2021

Mosque director Sheikh Hafthi Abu Sneineh said Israeli forces blocked Palestinians from accessing the place of worship, including the courtyards, but illegal settlers were permitted to prepare for their holiday at the site.

The decision was condemned by Palestinian officials, who judged the move to be an attack on basic human rights.

“A flagrant affront to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims, a grave breach of the freedom of worship and a blatant violation of international human rights charters and conventions,” Ahmad Tamimi, head of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation’s human rights department said.

2/9/2021The Israeli occupation soldiers detain a Palestinian in the Al-Sahla area in the vicinity of the #Ibrahimi_Mosque and one of the settlers provoked him,after which the occupation soldiers arrest him and transfer him to an unknown location — Mh (@HarouatMed) September 3, 2021

The site, also known as the Cave of the Patriarchs, was once a site used solely by Muslim worshippers, but following a 1994 massacre by a Jewish settler, which killed 29 worshippers, the site was split, and the movements of Palestinians was restricted.

