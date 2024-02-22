Israel Destroys Gaza City’s Few Remaining Bulldozers – PHOTOS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff – Gaza

Our source says that the number of vehicles destroyed is six. They include three bulldozers, an excavator, a water pump, and a vehicle belonging to administrative workers.

On Tuesday night, the Israeli army targeted the Gaza municipality warehouses once more, destroying the few remaining equipment used to provide services in northern Gaza, which has been largely destroyed in the Israeli war on the Strip starting on October 7.

The warehouses have been targeted repeatedly since the start of the war, but the Tuesday attack destroyed every last piece used by civil defense and municipality workers to help ease the dire situation, a source in Gaza told our correspondent.

The vehicles destroyed are reportedly ‘coded’, in coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross so that the Israeli army knows in advance that the equipment belongs to a civilian institution.

Our source says that the number of vehicles destroyed is six. They include three bulldozers, an excavator, a water pump, and a vehicle belonging to administrative workers. The total of vehicles destroyed in the Gaza municipality is reportedly 95. The facilities themselves sustained serious damage.

The Gaza municipality confirmed that its staff are no longer able to provide even basic services to Gaza’s residents, who are suffering immensely as a result of the ongoing Israeli war.

The Gaza City administration has called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene urgently to help the population of Gaza, who lack all basic services, including access to food, fuel, and medical facilities.

(The Palestine Chronicle)