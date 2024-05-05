Banjul Declaration – World Largest Muslim Organization Calls for Israel Boycott

The summit called on the international community to criminalize the apartheid policies pursued by the Israeli occupation in historic Palestine.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday condemned the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, calling on its 57 member states to impose sanctions on Israel.

The OIC’s 15th summit was held in the Gambian capital Banjul.

At the #OICBanjulSummit (4/5), I urged the @OIC_OCI to remain united in helping #Palestine by pushing for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, sustain humanitarian assistance for #Gaza, creating conducive environment towards two-state solution, & prevent further escalation. pic.twitter.com/zqnWOujZkl — Menteri Luar Negeri Republik Indonesia (@Menlu_RI) May 5, 2024

In its final communiqué, dubbed the Banjul Declaration, the summit called on OIC member states to impose “sanctions on Israel (and halt) the export of weapons and ammunition used by its army to perpetrate the crime of genocide in Gaza”.

Sunday’s resolution, seen by several news agencies, urged members to

“exercise diplomatic, political and legal pressure and to take any deterrent measures to stop the crimes of the Israeli colonial occupation, and the genocidal war it is waging against the Palestinian people, including by imposing sanctions”.

It also called for “an immediate, permanent and unconditional ceasefire”.

Participants in the summit, which was held on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5, under the slogan “Strengthening unity and solidarity through dialogue for sustainable development”, called on its members to take all measures to protect the Islamic identity of Al-Quds, occupied East Jerusalem, from ongoing Israeli attempts to Judaize the city.

The 15th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia – 4 May 2024. Theme: "Enhancing Unity and Solidarity through Dialogue for Sustainable Development" #OICBanjulSummit https://t.co/W8OGFcmhjx — OIC (@OIC_OCI) May 4, 2024

They also affirmed support for all efforts aimed at expanding global recognition of the State of Palestine, enabling it to obtain membership in the United Nations, as well as support for the legal measures carried out by Palestine and supported by Member States in confronting the policies of the Israeli colonial occupation.

The summit called on the international community to criminalize the apartheid policies pursued by the Israeli occupation in historic Palestine, and called on member states to take the necessary measures that would strengthen the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land.

Moreover, Anadolu Agency cited sources at OIC that said that the organization had urged its members to intervene in the case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The sources confirmed that the proposal was made by Türkiye and approved by the members of the organization.

Anadolu also noted that the summit had decided on legal measures, including the suspension of members against those who do not abide by the decisions of the organization.

(AJA, AA, PC)