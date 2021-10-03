Israel Files Charges against Six Gilboa Prison Escapees

Israel’s public attorney on Sunday filed an indictment against six Palestinian prisoners, who had tunneled out of a high-security prison in northern Israel last month before being rearrested, reports Anadolu Agency.

The indictment filed by the attorney of the Nazareth central court against the six political prisoners includes illegal fleeing from their confinement, a charge that could reach up to 7 years in prison, the Israeli KAN channel reported.

The indictment, however, didn’t include terror-related charges against them. Five others were also indicated over assisting the six prisoners with the jailbreak, according to The Middle East Monitor.

On Thursday, the six prisoners were handed to the Israeli prison authority after the end of the investigation by Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, MEMO added. They were placed in solitary confinement in different prisons, according to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

On September 6, six Palestinians – Munadil Nufey’at, Iham Kamamji, Yaqoub Qadri, Zakaria Zubeidi and two brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed Arda – successfully escaped from their high-security Gilboa prison by digging a tunnel from their cell to outside the prison. Israeli forces, however, managed to recapture them all after almost a week of their prison break.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)