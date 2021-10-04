WATCH: Jewish Settlers Steal Olive Crops from Palestinian Lands

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Palestinians have complained that Jewish settlers have stolen the olive crops from their lands located near the illegal settlements, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported on Monday.

Khalil Taqtaq, a landowner from Salfit, in the north of the West Bank, told WAFA that a local farmer reach his land near the illegal settlement of Arial on Sunday.

The farmer, 26 trees on more than 50-dunum plot of landwho owns  found out that the Jewish settlers had stolen the crops from his olive trees, according to WAFA.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has warned against Jewish settler assault on Palestinian farmers during the olive harvest season, nd said in a statement that international silence to organized settlers’ terrorism will have serious ramifications on the ground.

The olive harvest season is considered one of the most important seasons in Palestine as thousands of farmers depend on this harvest for their livelihood.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

