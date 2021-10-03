Jewish Settlers Destroy Scores of Olive Trees near Nablus

Illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday chopped off dozens of olive trees in the village of Burin, in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that the villagers were shocked to find out in the morning that dozens of their olive trees had been chopped down by Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Yitzhar.

🇵🇸 With the beginning of the olive harvest season in Palestine, Palestinian farmers from the village of Burin say that Israeli settlers cut down dozens of olive trees in three farms and damaged their branches and trunks. pic.twitter.com/WF1WMe3MQj — ✌️🇵🇸✌️ Mohammed Najjar (@hamada_pal2020) October 3, 2021

The attack comes as Palestinian farmers across Palestine are gearing up for the annual olive harvest season, which they usually mark at the onset of October each year.

Settler violence against Palestinian civilians, even though almost daily, has in recent years intensified during the crucial olive harvest season.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)