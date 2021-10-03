Jewish Settlers Destroy Scores of Olive Trees near Nablus

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities. (Photo: via Social Media)

Illegal Jewish settlers on Sunday chopped off dozens of olive trees in the village of Burin, in the occupied West Bank province of Nablus, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Jewish settlement activities in the area, told WAFA that the villagers were shocked to find out in the morning that dozens of their olive trees had been chopped down by Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement of Yitzhar.

The attack comes as Palestinian farmers across Palestine are gearing up for the annual olive harvest season, which they usually mark at the onset of October each year.

Settler violence against Palestinian civilians, even though almost daily, has in recent years intensified during the crucial olive harvest season.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

