‘Israel Killed Its Own Prisoners’: Abu Obeida Reports on Latest in ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’

The military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said that Qassam fighters were able to take a new group of Israeli prisoners Sunday and cross with them into the Gaza Strip.

Abu Obeida added, in an audio recording, that the occupation army killed a number of Israelis after they were captured by Qassam fighters.

The spokesman for the Qassam Brigades also stressed that the Qassam elements are still engaged in fierce clashes with the Israeli army in Zakim, Fateh, Filsim and Sufa, and they were able to reach the area of Mufakim south of Ashkelon and fought fierce clashes that led to a large number of deaths and injuries in the ranks of the Israeli army.

Abu Obeida pointed out that a number of Qassam fighters were able to withdraw from the Urim military base – which includes the intelligence unit No. 8200 – after the end of their mission there, “finished off a large number of occupation forces”.

At dawn on Saturday, Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza launched the “Al-Aqsa Flood” military operation against Israel, in response to the continuous attacks by Israeli forces and settlers against the Palestinian people, their properties and holy sites, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

Israel continued to carry out raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in civilian casualties and the destruction of homes. Over 400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, were killed so far in the Israeli attack.

(The Palestine Chronicle)