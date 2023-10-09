‘Leave Egypt’: Israel Tells Its Citizens to Return following Deadly Attack (VIDEO)

October 9, 2023 Blog, News
Attack in Alexandria, Egypt left two Israelis dead. (Photo: Video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel on Sunday called on its citizens in Egypt, especially in Sinai, to leave as soon as possible.

This came in a statement issued by the Israeli Foreign Ministry, following the attack in the northern Egyptian city of Alexandria earlier Sunday, which killed two Israelis and one Egyptian.

“Against the backdrop of the attack in Egypt, we recommend that residents of Egypt and Sinai (must) shorten their stay and leave the country as soon as possible,” the statement said.

“There is a fear of increasing motivation of terrorist elements and individual threats to carry out attacks against Israelis in various countries of the world,” the statement added.

The statement also called on Israelis to review their scheduled trips abroad and avoid reaching countries subject to travel warnings as much as possible, especially various Middle Eastern countries.

The statement pointed out that in light of the developments and events, the return of Israelis to Israel may become more difficult, due to the reduction of foreign flights to Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

*