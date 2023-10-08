Hezbollah Launches New Attacks Targeting Israeli Positions in Shebaa Farms

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The powerful Lebanese Resistance group, Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for more mortar strikes at Israeli targets in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms.

A statement by the group said,

“On the path to liberate the remaining part of our occupied Lebanese land and in solidarity with the victorious Palestinian resistance and the steadfast Palestinian people, the groups of the martyr commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh in the Islamic Resistance carried out an attack this Sunday, October 08, 2023, targeting 3 Zionist occupation sites in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms region.”

Hezbollah said that it is engaging in the war against the Israeli occupation “in solidarity” with the Palestinian people.

WATCH | Several #Israeli soldiers were wounded by friendly fire at the border between #Israel and #Lebanon. Some soldiers opened fire at their colleagues thinking they were #Hezbollah fighters. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/8s5L0J4tRu pic.twitter.com/hgYupcAxET — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 8, 2023

The Shebaa Farms is an occupied Lebanese area, and Hezbollah, which is credited for ending the Israeli occupation of Lebanon in 2000, is fighting to regain them back.

For its part, the Israeli military said that it is forces “are now attacking with artillery fire the area in Lebanon from where shooting was carried out a few minutes ago into Israeli territory”.

This is a developing story ..

(The Palestine Chronicle)