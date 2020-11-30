Jordan King Meets PA President to Revive Peace Talks

Jordan’s King Abdullah met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday in a bid to revive the stalled Israel-Palestine peace process under a new US administration.

The two leaders met at the Jordanian resort town of Aqaba, where they spoke about hopes for a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict under President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office in January.

Palestinian Authority President Abbas tours Egypt, Jordanhttps://t.co/iOwj2gWryN — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 30, 2020

“His Majesty stressed Jordan stood with all its resources alongside Palestinians in achieving their legitimate rights to set up an independent state,” the Jordanian king said in a statement according to Reuters.

Biden spoke with King Abdullah last week and reportedly told him that he supported a “two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict”.

Relations between the US and Palestinian Authority soured during Trump’s four-years in power.

Abbas cut relations with Washington three years ago in protest at Trump’s actions, which included the so-called “Deal of the Century” which was rejected outright by Ramallah due to it favoring Israel and offering the Palestinians very little in return.

The PA has said it will restore ties with the US under a Biden administration in the hope of him pursuing a more just peace.

Abbas will head to Egypt on Monday to seek Cairo’s support for a new peace process.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)