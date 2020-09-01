Palestinian Political Groups to Hold Joint Meeting in Ramallah

Preparations are underway to hold a joint meeting on Thursday, with the participation of the heads of all the Palestinian political factions at home and abroad, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ahmad Majdalani, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Popular Struggle Front and Minister of Social Affairs in the Palestinian Authority, told the official Voice of Palestine radio that the meeting seeks to reach a consensus on a national program to confront the US so-called deal of the century, Israel’s annexation plans and the normalization of Arab relations with Israel.

Majdalani added that the gathering will be held between Ramallah, for the home-based leaders, and the Palestine Embassy in Beirut, for the leaders in exile and that it is expected to strengthen the home front and pave the way for ending the inter-Palestinian division.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)