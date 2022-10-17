Israel May Start Arming Ukraine, Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai Says

Israel should begin supplying military aid to Ukraine, Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Claiming that Iran was reportedly transferring ballistic missiles to Russia, the politician tweeted:

“There is no longer any doubt where Israel should stand in this bloody conflict.”

“The time has come for Ukraine to receive military aid as well, just as the USA and NATO countries provide,” Shai added.

Israel has already been supplying Ukraine with non-lethal aid, including military equipment and, allegedly, missile defense systems supplied via the private sector.

On Sunday, The Washington Post claimed that Iran was supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, in a report by “officials from a US-allied country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons activity.”

Iran has denied it is supplying weapons to either side, arguing that “the arming of each side of the crisis will prolong the war.”

However, Ukraine insists most of the drones Russia has used in recent battles are of Iranian origin. Indeed, the country revoked the credentials of Iran’s ambassador to Kyiv last month after several downed Russian drones were found to resemble the Iranian models.

While Ukraine has repeatedly asked Israel for its Iron Dome missile defense system, Tel Aviv has refused thus far, arguing that this technology would not work on a territory as large as Ukraine’s.

(RT, PC, SOCIAL)