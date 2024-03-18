Resistance Uses Malyutka Guided Missile to Strike Israeli Targets in Gaza – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, released a video showing its fighters targeting the locations of Israeli occupation soldiers in the central Gaza Strip.

The fighters were using a Malyutka guided missile and mortar shells, which, according to the footage, resulted in casualties among the Israeli soldiers.

The first scene showed the process of monitoring the movement of Israeli forces in an agricultural area in an unspecified location in central Gaza. It was followed by another scene where fighters were preparing the Malyutka guided missile, before launching it towards occupation soldiers.

More footage showed a number of Al-Quds Brigades fighters firing mortar shells towards Israeli soldiers and vehicles. According to the video, moments later Israeli helicopters began transporting the dead and wounded.

Despite repeated Israeli assurances that they have pacified or are in control of certain areas inside the besieged Gaza Strip, daily videos by the Resistance indicate that the battles are still raging in all areas inside the Strip, including the north and center.

In this video, Al-Quds Brigades fighters are seen targeting gatherings of Israeli soldiers, east of the Central Governorate, with a “Malyutka” guided missile and mortar shells. Al-Aqsa Flood.

Notes:

0:20 – A position of enemy soldiers.

0:33 – A position of enemy soldiers.… pic.twitter.com/y0a3bUDtIz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 18, 2024

(The Palestine Chronicle)

