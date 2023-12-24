Israel Orders Palestinians to Move into Areas Targeted by Airstrikes – UNRWA

“The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes. No place is safe” – UNRWA

Israel’s latest evacuation order would force them to relocate to areas where there are ongoing airstrikes, the UN Refugee and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday night.

According to UNRWA, the evacuation order issued on Friday demanded residents in the Bureij refugee camp and surrounding communities to “leave immediately for their own security” and head towards the city of Deir al-Balah further south.

However, Deir al-Balah has also been targeted by violent Israeli airstrikes.

“People in Gaza are people. They are not pieces on a checkerboard. Many have already been displaced several times,” Thomas White, Gaza director for the UNRWA wrote on X.

“The Israeli army just orders people to move into areas where there are ongoing airstrikes. No place is safe, nowhere to go.”

UNRWA tweeted that the latest order would affect more than 150,000 people.

An estimated 1.9 million have been displaced by the ongoing Israeli aggression, according to the UN.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,036 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(WAFA, PC)