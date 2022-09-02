UN Envoy Wennesland Arrives in Gaza for Talks with Palestinian Officials

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks with Palestinian officials in the territory, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The UN envoy crossed into Gaza from Israel through the Erez crossing, according to a local security source.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, about Israeli aggression on Gaza “There was “no justification” for Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip which left at least 11 Palestinians dead, including a five-year-old girl, and over 75 wounded” pic.twitter.com/6QpJ2ownPb — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 6, 2022

No information was provided about the meetings the UN Envoy will hold in Gaza.

Gaza, with a population of over 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)