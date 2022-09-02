UN Envoy Wennesland Arrives in Gaza for Talks with Palestinian Officials

September 2, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. (Photo: Daniela Penkova, United Nations)

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland arrived in the Gaza Strip on Thursday for talks with Palestinian officials in the territory, Anadolu News Agency reported.

The UN envoy crossed into Gaza from Israel through the Erez crossing, according to a local security source.

No information was provided about the meetings the UN Envoy will hold in Gaza.

Gaza, with a population of over 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*