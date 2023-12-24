Israeli Army Admits Killing of Nine Soldiers in Gaza Battles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged on Sunday the killing of nine soldiers and officers in the Gaza battles, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army said that nine soldiers and officers were killed in the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip, during violent clashes between the Palestinian Resistance and the invading Israeli forces in the town of Jabaliya, in the northern Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of five officers and soldiers in battles in the south and north of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/UNe7tLuMM4 pic.twitter.com/qv9XV2f0Xv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

According to Israeli official numbers, this brings the death toll among Israeli soldiers and officers to 486 since October 7 and 159 since the start of the ground operation in Gaza.

The Israeli army acknowledged on Saturday the heavy toll of losses in the fierce battles with the Palestinian Resistance, and the ambushes it set up in several locations across the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters “are engaged in fierce clashes with heavy and medium weapons with the Israeli occupation forces penetrating into a common axis between Jabaliya al-Balad and the military camp in the northern Gaza Strip.” FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:… pic.twitter.com/oLDXKq0eqW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 23, 2023

The army announced on Saturday that five officers and soldiers had been killed and at least 44 soldiers were injured, 10 of them seriously.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, Palestinian Resistance says that the number is much higher considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it had killed a large number of Israeli soldiers in ambushes it set up across Gaza.

13 Israeli officers and soldiers were killed in a single day, according to the Israeli military. Palestinian Resistance says the number is much higher considering the heavy losses they inflicted on advancing Israeli troops. As the Israeli military redeploys out of certain areas,… pic.twitter.com/UxOeAfmpof — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 24, 2023

The Al-Qassam Brigades also announced on Saturday that they killed all members of four Israeli military jeeps in an ambush in Juhr al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip, after detonating anti-personnel and anti-armor devices at the Israeli units.

The Brigades added that their fighters destroyed an Israeli tank with a Yassin-105 shell and targeted rescue and evacuation forces in the area. According to the statement by Al-Qassam, Israeli helicopters and ambulances were seen transporting dead and wounded soldiers.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 20,424 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,036 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)