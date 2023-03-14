Israel Orders to Demolish House of Palestinian Elderly Woman in Sheikh Jarrah

The Israeli occupation authorities on Monday posted a demolition order on the house of a Palestinian woman in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem, the Middle East Monitor reported.

Israeli forces, accompanied by municipality staff, raided the house of Hajja Fatima Salem and her children in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and affixed the order on her one-bedroom house.

Hajja Fatima Salem and her children are facing the threat of getting evicted from their home in favor of illegal Jewish settlers.

The pretext used by Israeli authorities is that the house used to be Jewish property before 1948. Hajja Fatima Salem’s family has been fighting in the courts for many years to protect their property from being seized by Israeli occupation authorities.

A year ago, Israeli settlers confiscated a piece of land belonging to Hajja Fatima Salem in exchange for the family’s homes.

After seizing her land, assaulting the people, and breaking the hand of a woman in the neighborhood, a settler says to Hajja Fatima Salem, the owner of the land, "Happy day." pic.twitter.com/mLtna3YlTz — Sarah (@Sarah199601) January 21, 2022

An office for Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir – who served as a Member of the Knesset at the time – was established on the land.

