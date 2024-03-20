90 Palestinians Executed, Hundreds Detained – Siege on Al-Shifa Continues for Third Day

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

People held in Al-Shifa Hospital, including patients and medical teams, have no access to food and water under the Israeli siege.

The Israeli army announced on Wednesday that it executed 90 Palestinians over the past two days in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex and surrounding areas in Gaza City.

The Israeli military also said in a statement that it arrested 160 Palestinians and transferred them to Israel for further interrogation, while 300 are still being interrogated at the site.

The statement added that the Israeli troops are still fighting in the areas around the Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Tuesday that the people held in Al-Shifa Hospital, including patients and medical teams, have no access to food and water under the Israeli siege.

It also said that at least 250 Palestinian civilians have been killed and injured in the hospital by the Israeli forces.

Israeli Raid

On Monday morning, Israeli occupation forces stormed the largest hospital in the Strip, took control of the complex, and detained scores of people.

Al-Jazeera correspondent Anas al-Sharif reported that Israeli occupation forces detained displaced men and youth after storming a number of schools in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex.

Israeli troops reportedly ordered all women to head to Deir Al-Balah via Al-Rashid Street.

Israeli occupation forces also besieged two schools in the vicinity of the medical complex.

The siege is now continuing for the third day in a row, and Palestinian civilians are trapped inside the building, with no access to food or water.

Gaza authorities called for “an immediate and urgent intervention by all United Nations and international organizations,” the statement said, adding, “we call on all countries of the free world to stop the genocide war and halt the aggression on the Gaza Strip, which specifically targets civilians, children, and women.”

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,819 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,934 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)